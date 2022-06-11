A 51-year-old woman is dead, Killeen police announced Saturday morning. The woman died after police responded to a call about a disturbance late Friday evening.
"On Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a disturbance," police said in a news release Saturday. "Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female and male inside a hotel room. The female was unresponsive and when paramedics arrived, they advised that she had no signs of life."
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the woman dead at 12:39 a.m. Saturday.
The male was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail, police said.
The woman's name has been withheld, pending next of kin notification.
