A 17-year-old male has been charged with the murder of a Killeen woman and has also been ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson to be held without bond, police announced in a news release Saturday evening.
Christian Lamar Weston has been charged with murder by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office in the slaying of 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22 in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
News agencies in March reported that N’Gaojia was at the Garden of Memories Cemetery to visit the grave of her son who died on Jan. 1.
According to police, Johnson also arraigned Weston on an unrelated charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon. He set the bond for that charge at $5,000.
Weston is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail, police said late Saturday.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on the afternoon of March 22, with the subsequent investigation causing major traffic delays for vehicles in both directions of State Highway 195.
Johnson pronounced N'Gaojia dead at 6:56 p.m. that evening at the cemetery.
