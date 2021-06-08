The Killeen Police Department found a dead woman in east Killeen on Tuesday morning.
About 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to a possibly deceased person. Upon the officers’ arrival, they found an unconscious female lying under a tree, according to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
Killeen paramedics arrived to provide first aid and found no signs of life, police said. Detectives with the homicide unit will continue the investigation and information will be released as it becomes available, according to Miramontez.
Miramontez later Tuesday afternoon provided more information about the body.
“The body was not found wrapped in plastic but she did have some plastic bags covering a portion of her body. At this time there is no indication of foul play pending the results from the autopsy,” she said in an email.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the victim deceased at 10:50 a.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. At this time there is no indication of foul play pending the results from the autopsy, police said.
“The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification next of kin,” Miramontez said in a news release. “There is no imminent danger to the area.”
