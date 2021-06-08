The Killeen Police Department found a dead body in east Killeen on Tuesday morning.
At about 9:33 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to a possibly deceased person. Upon the officers arrival, they found an unconscious female lying under a tree, according to Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
Killeen paramedics arrived to provide first aid and found no signs of life. Detectives with the homicide unit will continue the investigation and information will be released as it becomes available, according to Miramontez.
