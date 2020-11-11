Update 4:19 p.m.:
The woman surrendered and has been arrested without incident, according to Ofelia Miramontez, with KPD.
The woman is currently in the Killeen City Jail and no injuries were reported.
The Killeen Police Department had a presence near Estelle Avenue and Terrace Drive in Killeen Wednesday afternoon.
Part of Terrace Drive is currently blocked off because of the police in the area.
Around 8:47 a.m. today, officers went to the 900 block of Estelle Avenue in reference to a disturbance, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for KPD.
When they arrived, they found a female resident damaging property that belonged to another resident in the area.
Officers tried to speak with the woman and asked her to come outside but she refused and began threatening to shoot the officers on scene and a neighboring resident, according to Miramontez.
The KPD Tactical Response Team then responded to the area, Miramontez said.
The investigation is ongoing and KPD is asking residents to avoid the area while the case is worked.
