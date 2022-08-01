Authorities say they have learned the identify of a man who police say exposed himself to local residents multiple times.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Killeen Police Department confirmed the suspect has been identified.
“We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” police said.
On Friday, KPD’s Special Victims Unit was trying to identify and locate a man suspected of indecent exposure.
“The Killeen Police Department has received multiple reports in reference to a male exposing himself around town,” police said in a social media post Friday. “In one instance a citizen was able to obtain a photograph of the male.”
Police described the suspect as a Black male, around 6 feet tall, with a thin-to-medium build.
As of Tuesday, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the man has not been arrested.
“Although this suspect has not been arrested, we understand the communities concern about the alleged acts this individual displayed in public,” Miramontez said in an email to the Herald Tuesday. “We want the community to know that our detectives are actively working on this case and bring this person to justice.”
Miramontez said KPD would not name the man publicly until after he is charged.
(3) comments
The police didn't identify the suspect until a four legged rat ate cheese.
The rat identified the suspect, the police followed the TIP, eventually finding the alleged perp.
Well these seriously lame pedophile s need to be private cause if I ever seen him around I'd rearrange his complexion a little. Of course our so called President would probably give him a slap on the wrist and let him loose..sad day in society when it's defended to do this sick crime..let's go Brandon..
I smell a slow news day? Police have identified the suspect but there is no name released? What was the point of doing this story?
