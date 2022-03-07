Killeen police have identified 31-year-old Ketrelle Bolden as the male victim who was fatally shot on Gray Street on Saturday night.
The name of the female victim is still being withheld, but police said she was in stable condition Monday after having to be airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hosipital in Temple.
According a the news release from KPD, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Dean Avenue on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 25-year-old female suffering from a gunshot and were told that there was a second victim at a residence on Gray Street.
Officers located Bolden inside a residence located in the 1300 block of Gray Street. Bolden was pronounced deceased at 4:36 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who ordered an autopsy to be performed.
KPD withheld Bolden’s name until they could notify his family or any next of kin.
KPD said detectives of the homicide unit are still actively investigating the case and ask anyone who has any information regarding the case to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous.
