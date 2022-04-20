Killeen police have identified the officer involved in the shooting of an individual outside of Mickey's convenience store on South Fort Hood Street earlier this month.
Officer Devin Hill is a 16-year Killeen Police Department veteran, according to the news release from KPD. Hill has returned to work after being placed on administrative leave after the shooting, KPD said in a Wednesday release.
KPD has not released the name of the man who was shot.
The mother of the man who was shot told the Herald on Wednesday that her son was still in critical condition in an area hospital, and has been in a coma for most of the time since the April 5 shooting.
In June 2021, KPD said Hill was a detective at the time and helped organize a trip for 60 young boys from Killeen to Parrie Haynes Ranch on Gann Branch Road for three days of camping at a “Boys 2 Men” camping event, according to a flyer on the KPD Facebook page.
There, Hill and others helped teach campers fishing skills, archery, first aid and other activities.
