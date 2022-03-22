Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 5 p.m. today in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.
Police have located one victim with a gunshot wound, the Killeen Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Officers have closed the southbound lanes on SH 195 and Farm-to-Market 2484.
Motorists are asked to find alternate driving routes.
Police described the scene as active, and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, traffic on State Highway 195 was backed up to Splawn Ranch.
