A woman allegedly attacked a mother during a child custody exchange in Killeen on Saturday.
Stephanie Perez, 28, of Killeen was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald Tuesday.
On Saturday, at 7:54 p.m., a woman reportedly met with the father of her 6-year-old son in the parking lot of Party City to exchange child custody, according to the affidavit, when Perez struck the woman.
“While the victim was giving (the father) some diapers and milk, he wanted to talk to the victim about something someone had told him,” the affidavit states. “The victim told him she didn’t care to discuss it and went back to her car. The suspect, Stephanie Perez, who was with (the father), followed the victim and told the victim to talk. The victim declined and the suspect pulled a 9 MM handgun and threatened the victim.”
Perez allegedly hit the woman in the back of the head “more than once,” according to the affidavit, before leaving in the vehicle with the father.
The injured woman reported the assault to police Saturday evening.
Killeen police stated the woman was seen Saturday bleeding from “multiple abrasions consistent with being struck with a blunt object on the back of her head.”
According to the affidavit, Killeen police stopped a vehicle matching the suspect’s description Saturday in which a tan Glock 9mm handgun was found in the glove box during a “probable cause search” of the car.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Perez Monday and set her bond at $100,000. Perez was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday evening.
