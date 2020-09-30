The Killeen Police Department is looking for a missing man and asking the public to provide any assistance in finding him.
Michael Howard Havekost, 52, was last seen on Sept. 4 at the Days Night Inn at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, according to the KPD Facebook page.
Havekost is a white man that stands around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. His hair is blonde and his eyes are hazel, according to the Facebook post.
Anyone with information can call 254-501-8800.
