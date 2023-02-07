A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in a homicide case from September 2020, Killeen police said in a news release Tuesday.
After investigating the incident, Killeen PD presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which returned the murder charge for Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Hodges and set his bond at $1 million, police said. Hodges is currently in the Bell County Jail.
Hodges is accused of killing 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton. Police reported in 2020 that Hampton died two days after being shot.
According to initial reports, Hampton was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive in Killeen. Hampton reportedly died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple on Sept. 16, 2020.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
