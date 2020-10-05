KPD no-knock warrant policy revised

The 90-day temporary hold on requesting search warrants that include a provision to the knock and announce rule has expired, the Killeen Police Department announced in a news release late Monday afternoon.
During this 90-day review, the no-knock committee met, discussed and concluded their input on how the department could improve on no-knock warrant response/policy, the release stated.
“This was something we put out in our police reform package back in June,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said by email.
James Scott Reed, a Black man, 40 at the time of his death, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his Killeen home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family’s pending lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid.
In Killeen, no-knock warrants have become a topic of discussion among residents. Several protests have taken place, including the upcoming “Justice for Scottie” caravan rally which was set for Oct. 3 on Hallmark Avenue, near James Reed’s home at 215 W. Hallmark.
In May 2014, a KPD no-knock narcotics raid on the southwest Killeen residence of Marvin Louis Guy resulted in a KPD detective being fatally wounded.
Guy remains in Bell County Jail awaiting trial on a capital murder charge.
On the national level, Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was an emergency medical technician in Louisville, Kentucky, and 26 at the time of her death, was shot eight times on March 13 by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, Louisville police have said. Taylor’s boyfriend said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defense, wounding one officer.
“Our goal and our mission at the Killeen Police Department is to reduce crime, to reduce the fear of crime, and to enhance public safety,” said Chief of Police Charles Kimble in the release. “In order to do our jobs efficiently and as safe as possible for everyone, we may sometimes have to conduct a no-knock search warrant. However, before that takes place, we want you, the community, to understand that there are updated procedures that are followed.”
For more information about the committee’s input and the policy revision, please visit the department’s website by clicking on the following link. https://www.killeentexas.gov/558/Department-Transparency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.