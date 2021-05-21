A Killeen Police Department officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man after a confrontation in the man’s front yard earlier this year, drawing nationwide attention, will not face any criminal charges.
“On May 19, 2021, the Texas Rangers presented the case to the Bell County Grand Jury for review and after deliberation, no prosecution will take place against Officer Reynaldo Contreras,” Killeen police said in a 5 p.m. news release on Friday.
Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD, was put on “administrative leave” after the shooting of 52-year-old Patrick Lynn Warren Sr. on Jan. 10. Body camera video shows Warren yelling and waving his arms in Warren’s front yard before charging at the officer, who first used his Taser but it was ineffective against Warren.
In late April, Contreras was back on duty, but not on patrol, according to KPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.