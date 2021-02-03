Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit have located the vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger Hellcat, involved in the hit and run crash from last month that put a 12-year-old in the hospital.
Through the investigation, it was determined that the 7th grader was riding his bicycle when the crash occurred near Liberty Hill Middle school on Jan. 26, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook page. The boy has since been released from the hospital with scrapes and bruises from the crash, police said Wednesday.
This investigation is still active and the department is asking anyone if they may have any information or videos of the incident to please call the department at 254-501-8830.
