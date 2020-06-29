On Saturday, Killeen police officers located a new set of skeletal remains in the 3400 block of Florence Road. The remains were sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for analysis.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers are awaiting forensic results on results on the remains before releasing any new information about the incident.
Currently, police don’t know yet if the remains found Saturday belong to a human or animal. Officers went to the site and obtained the remains after witnesses in the area reported finding them.
A week earlier, on June 19, the remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales were found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road. The Fort Hood soldier had been missing from since August 2019.
It is currently unclear if the new remains are in any way related to the death of Wedel-Morales, or if they are related to the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who has been missing since April 22.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke said forensic tests can take up to several months or even years for results to be returned, depending on the state of the remains.
In general, “We just have to make sure that we can identify (a) person whose remains were found, we have to make sure we have positive ID on him,” Cooke said. “We are also attempting to discover any type of foul play that may have happened.”
