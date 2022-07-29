Killeen police are searching for a man who allegedly has been exposing himself to citizens in the area multiple times.
According to a news release posted to Facebook Friday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department's Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of indecent exposure.
"The Killeen Police Department has received multiple reports in reference to a male exposing himself around town," police said. "In one instance a citizen was able to obtain a photograph of the male."
Police described the suspect as a Black male, around 6 feet tall, with a thin-to-medium build. According to police photos, the suspect was wearing a do-rag on his head, a white T-shirt, and jogging pants.
"Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Indecent Exposure, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com," police said. "You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash."
As a blk man I'm embarrassed, it's no wonder other races can't stand us, let alone ourselves SMFH...we don't act right in public , we don't obey the rules or laws, all we do is cry about being the victim....my ppl need to wake up and start trying harder to police our youth up....wannabe thugs instead of going to school
