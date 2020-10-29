The SWAT team for the Killeen Police Department was near the 1800 block of Crestridge Drive Thursday morning for a narcotics search warrant, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department.
Miramontez said that one arrest was made for a felony blue warrant, which can be issued once an offender violates the terms of his or her parole.
“Detectives located several guns, an undisclosed amount of cash and marijuana. Investigation is ongoing and charges are pending,” Miramontez said in an email Thursday morning.
The warrant was served as a “knock” warrant, meaning police announced themselves before entering the residence, according to Miramontez.
The police department amended its no-knock warrant policy earlier this year, saying it would no longer serve no-knock warrants on narcotics only cases.
A nearby Killeen elementary school was on temporary lockdown during the SWAT action.
“Pershing Park Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown before the school day started due to police activity, unrelated to the campus, in the neighborhood,” said Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Independent School District. “The lockdown began at 7:11 and ended at 7:19 a.m. upon the “all clear” communication from authorities. All students were brought inside the building during this time. Once given the all clear, students returned to their normal activities and the learning day was not interrupted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.