In a six-page document the Killeen Police Department released on Thursday on police reform, Police Chief Charles Kimble addressed what the department is going to do about no-knock warrants.
For 90 days, the police department is placing a “temporary hold” on no-knock warrants.
During this timeframe, according to Kimble, a workgroup will be formed “consisting of officers, detectives and community members to formulate a community response/policy for service of no knock warrants.”
“I know as a police chief its (no-knock) is an issue,” Kimble told the Herald Thursday. “There was some history before I got here and an incident while I was here.”
In 2014, while former Police Chief Dennis Baldwin was in office, Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie was fatally shot during a no-knock warrant arrest.
The accused shooter, Marvin Louis Guy, 55, is on trial for five felony charges: capital murder of a peace officer, capital murder by terror or threat, and three charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. He was booked into jail on May 10, 2014.
In 2019, under Kimble’s leadership, 40-year-old James Scott Reed was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home when police were attempting to arrest him. Reed’s family is suing the city of Killeen and four KPD officers in that case, and they want authorities to reopen a criminal investigation on the officers involved.
Drawing information from an unredacted Texas Rangers investigation report, the lawsuit alleges that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD during the raid.
Kimble said he had the opportunity to talk with different people about the no-knock issue including the Reed family at his office prior to coming up with the department’s temporary plan on no-knocks.
“I am sensitive to the fact that there is a concern in this community about it and it needs a deeper look,” Kimble said. “We’re going to use the 90 days and take a ... deeper look into helping reform a policy that this community can get behind.”
The Herald will look into how Killeen and other police departments are addressing no-knock warrants, deadly force and training in Sunday’s edition.
