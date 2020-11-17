Nearly two hours after a standoff began in Killeen Tuesday, it was over. It was the second standoff in Killeen in less than 24 hours.
Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Killeen police said they used “less than lethal” rounds on a man in the 1400 block of Mulford Street.
“They deployed our K-9 as well,” said Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. “We safely took the suspect into custody.”
Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call about a domestic disturbance with a firearm at the residence where the standoff occurred.
“Because of that type of call, we had quite a few of our officers deployed out to this area,” Miramontez said.
Around 20 to 25 officers, including some who are attached to the tactical team, responded to the standoff.
The man was constantly going in and out of the house before he could be seen approaching some officers just moments before the non-lethal shots rang out.
“I believe there was some type of verbal altercation between a family member, and the family member did call 911,” Miramontez said.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Monday's standoff
KPD responded to a situation Monday on 58th Street, closing eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard from 54th Street to Twin Creek Drive.
"At 4:46 pm officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 58th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance involving an armed subject," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said by email. "Upon the officers' arrival, the male subject discharged the firearm up towards the air. He immediately retreated into the house. Due to the nature of the incident the Tactical Response Unit was activated. No injuries were reported."
Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.
The suspect was taken into custody at 7:09 p.m Monday, without incident, Miramontez said by email Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.