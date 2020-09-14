The outside westbound lane of Rancier Avenue in Killeen near the intersection of Bundrant Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to news release from the city.
The inside westbound lane will remain open during work hours. This closure is are for a water line location and crews must enter the roadway to complete the work. Traffic will be detoured around the worksite during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices, according to the city.
Rancier Avenue will have both eastbound lanes closed between Rocky Lane and Valley Road beginning Wednesday. Closures will be in place each weekday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 25. All lanes will be reopened after work hours, according to the release.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized waterlines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen. Crews must enter the roadway to install a new water main.
Traffic will be detoured around the worksite during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
