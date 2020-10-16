Update, 11:05 a.m.: Killeen ISD school officials said the lockdown has been lifted and police have giving the "all clear."
Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights is on external lockdown due to a police matter in the area, school officials said.
The police matter does not involve anything that happened on the campus. according to Killeen ISD.
Harker Heights police did not immediately return a phone call from the Herald asking for more information.
