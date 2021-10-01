Killeen
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:58 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Stetson Avenue.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft, shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Wells Street.
- Theft, shoplifting was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Forgery was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Bigleaf Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Skyline Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony was reported at 8:59 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Cranford Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
Copperas Cove
- An unattended death was reported at 9:22 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Katelyn Circle.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:32 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of FM 3046.
- Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- A fleet accident was reported at 2:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Golf Course Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:01 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Jackie Jo Lane.
- Assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:01 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 6:29 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:36 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harker Heights
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:53 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Maplewood Drive.
Lampasas
- Loud music was reported at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
- Assault was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Fraud was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday on Acorn Street.
- Fraud was reported at 10:09 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 10:59 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
- Reckless driver was reported at 3:33 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
- Theft was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious person was reported at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:11 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
