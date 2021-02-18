Area residents continued to deal with loss of water Thursday after Killeen issued a citywide boil-water notice late Wednesday.
Late Thursday morning, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said he personally notified an elderly resident that a water main at her home had broken.
“I just followed all the water,” Segarra said, adding that other City Council members have also been out assisting residents.
A boil-water notice was issued Wednesday for the entire city of Killeen due to numerous broken water pipes across the city. Segarra said the city is working with the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 to resolve the situation within the next couple of days, which stems largely from water tanks not being replenished fast enough due to demands made on the system by the weather.
Segarra advised residents to be “cautious” with respect to the boil-water notice.
“If you’re able, use bottled water,” he said, adding that area warming shelters are giving out food and water.
On Wednesday morning, Killeen and Harker Heights announced water restrictions, urging to residents to conserve water and not use washing machines or dishwashers.
Bell County WCID General Manager Ricky Garrett said the area is contending with a “really high” water demand at the moment.
“A week ago we were delivering about 25 million gallons per day (normal winter time usage) and yesterday we delivered over 50 million gallons. We’re limited by some power issues that we’re trying to get worked out with Oncor. Once we can resolve those, we’ll ramp up production further. I’m sure this record freeze has brought on a record number of leaks.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood officials have not yet issued a “boil water” notice for residents on Fort Hood, according to a news release. Water quality on Fort Hood is within standards and is constantly monitored.
Fort Hood officials have also requested that residents help to conserve water, as their water supply is strained as well.
“The goal is to reduce our water use by 40 percent until we get through this unprecedented situation,” a Fort Hood said on Wednesday afternoon.
Lampasas
A citywide boil-water notice, first issued Wednesday, is still in effect, city officials said in a news release Thursday.
The city must receive a negative test for bacteria from water samples before the city can rescind the order. The city’s primary lab in Round Rock is closed until Saturday due to outages, the city said.
Another lab will pickup samples for testing on Friday, according to the city’s water superintendent. Results should be available in 24 hours.
Fire Chief Jeff Smith said residents and business owners without water due to burst pipes can get water from the fire department, but those residents must provide their own containers.
Copperas Cove
Water pressure in various areas of Copperas Cove have been severely compromised, and city officials are urging those with water pressure to conserve their water.
The Mountain Top Pressure Plain, which services residents in the Veterans, Skyline and Freedom areas, has been the most severely compromised, Cove officials said in news releases.
Due to the loss of water pressure, Cove implemented Stage 2 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan, which limits washing of outside areas. For all information regarding the city’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan, go to http://bit.ly/Coveordinances.
“Various factors have contributed to this, to include reduced water supply coming in from the City’s water provider Bell County WCID #1 which in turn decreased volume and pressure in the main lines, the topography of the City which requires water to be ‘pushed up’ to Mountain Top Storage Tank by pressure, as well as storage tanks freezing from the outside due to power outages,” the city said in a news release late Wednesday evening.
Due to reduced water pressure, the city of Copperas Cove issued a boil-water notice for the following areas of the city:
- All of Skyline Drive
- Sun Point Court
- White Mesa Circle
- Wild Horse Circle
- Sun Temple Circle
- Sun Down Lane
- Grace Louis Circle
- Lois Circle
- Homer Circle
- 2000 and 3000 blocks of Veterans Avenue
- Babb Street
- Mountain Avenue
- Josie Circle
- 2200 and 2300 blocks of Terrace Drive
- Post Oak Avenue
- Crescent Drive
- Live Oak Drive
- Meadow Lane
- Liberty Street
- Craig Street
- Rhonda Lee Street
- Stewart Street
- 3000 block of Pecan Cove Drive
- Sabrina Lane
- K Star Drive
- Potter Drive
- 2800 and 2900 block of Ogletree Pass
- Buckboard Trail
- Post Office Road
- Alan Arbor Lane
- Rawhide Road
- Pony Express Lane
- 1600 to 2300 blocks of Freedom Lane
