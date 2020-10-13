Long lines are being reported at Killeen polling locations as early voting kicked off in Texas today.
Both of the early voting locations in Killeen had lines that extended out the doors and well into the parking lots as of 10 a.m. this morning, as voters inside made their selections for city, county, state and national leaders in the Nov. 3 election.
The early voting location at Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive, had at least a couple hundred people waiting to vote, with the line looping around the building and into the next parking lot.
The scene was similar at the other early voting location in town, Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., where the line extended through a parking line and to nearby baseball fields.
With COVID-19 guidelines in place, early voting in Texas has been increased this year from two to three weeks. The early-voting period will last through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Killeen-area voters may notice a longer ballot this election when they head to the polls. That’s mainly due to the city and school board elections that were canceled in May, and then lumped in with the Nov. 3 general election.
For more coverage of the election, the Herald’s Sunday “Election Guide” issue included many articles on the candidates and where they stand on the issues. That issue can still be purchased this week at the Killeen Daily Herald, 1809 Florence Road in Killeen. Readers are encouraged to find out more about the candidates and important facts about the election every day at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
County residents must vote within their county, however, every early voting site in Bell County is open to all Bell County residents.
Voters also can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at any of the 41 voting centers throughout the county.
Registered voters need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification when they visit their polling place. Those include a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.
Early voting locations
Bell County
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Dates and times:
Oct. 13: Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 17: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19: Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26: Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513.
Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Gatesville
Early voting is Oct. 13 through Oct. 16, Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan St., Lampasas
Early voting is Oct. 13 through Oct. 16, Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Mark Bishop, Elections Administrator, 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas, TX 76550. Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.