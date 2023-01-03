Killeen police are investigating a major vehicle accident on Clear Creek Road near the intersection with Elms Road.
The accident happened in the mid afternoon Tuesday and involved multiple vehicles, police said.
Police said lanes on Clear Creek had been blocked from Elms to Vahrenkamp Drive, a few blocks south. It is not clear if all lanes of traffic had been blocked.
The Herald will update as more details come available.
