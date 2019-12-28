A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Friday’s shooting on Botanical Drive in Killeen.
Jeffrie Sterling Lane Jr. was arrested by U.S. marshals at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
Detectives of the KPD Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, identified Lane as the suspect as they investigated the shooting, according to a news release from KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
A tip to detectives said Lane was in the Austin area, according to the release, which did not specify exactly where Lane was arrested.
At approximately 12:25 p.m. Friday, police went to the 2300 block of Botanical Drive for a shots fired call. When they got there, they saw a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with life-threatening injuries.
He is now listed in stable condition, Miramontez said via email. The man and Lane were in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting, police said.
Witnesses told police that Lane fled on foot and possibly barricaded himself in a residence on Andover Drive, the release said.
As a result, police evacuated residents and blocked off several roads near the area.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., members of KPD’s SWAT team cleared an apartment and did not locate Lane.
