The Killeen Police Department announced Thursday that a 28-year-old man was arrested in relation to a fatal two-car collision that occurred in May.
On Monday, a complaint was issued charging Emil Jon Peters of Jarrell with criminal negligent homicide for his actions leading to the May 18 crash, which resulted in the death of 46-year-old Frank Kwaku Addai.
The investigation revealed that Peters had fallen asleep multiple times while driving his vehicle, and that was a direct cause of the crash.
Shortly before 8:15 a.m. on May 18, officers were dispatched to the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road in reference to a crash. According to the release, when officers arrived they located a silver car and a pickup truck, both with major damage.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 4-door silver Toyota car was stopped for the red light in the inside northbound lane on SH-195 when a white Chevy pickup truck with trailer traveling northbound in the inside lane, struck the Toyota in the rear. The driver of the Toyota was transported to AdventHealth Central Texas in critical condition. The driver of the Chevy was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries,” the release said.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Addai, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson around 9:08 a.m.
Peters was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday and placed in the Bell County Jail. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey, who set his bond at $10,000.
Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit presented this case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as they continue to investigate this fatality.
“We would like to remind everyone that fatigue/drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as driving while intoxicated,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in the release.
