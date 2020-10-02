A man was arraigned Friday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the shooting death of a mother and a son in a double homicide in Harker Heights this week, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police say Jerry Wayne Baker, 36, was accused of shooting and killing Gina David Kearney, 55, (mother) and Michael David, 35, (son), the affidavit said.
On Wednesday night, police were alerted to check a residence in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive at around 11 p.m. after Copperas Cove police received a request for a welfare check on the house. Their bodies were found in the back of a vehicle in the garage of the house, police said in the affidavit.
When Heights police arrived at the house, the mother and son dead with gunshot wounds.
A woman told police she witnessed Baker shoot David multiple times, and then heard additional shots from the room occupied by Kearney, the affidavit said.
Inside the home, police found 9 mm shell casings, blood and bullet projectiles, the affidavit said.
“Preliminary investigation concludes that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community,” Heights police said in a release Friday.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Baker Friday afternoon and set the bail at $2 million.
Police did not specify why Baker was at the residence or the relationship between him and the victims.
