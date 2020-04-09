A man was charged with murder Thursday morning in connection to the death of a Harker Heights woman Tuesday.
Willis Everett Washington II, 49, was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Copperas Cove. He was then taken to the Bell County Jail on an investigative hold.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Washington on a charge of tampering with evidence and set his bond at $500,000.
After the investigation was complete, a warrant for murder was brought, and Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman and set his bond at $1 million.
Harker Heights police went to the 800 block of Trail Crest around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they saw Latonya Washington, 47, dead with a gunshot wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.