A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in a stabbing death that occurred Monday afternoon on Andover Drive in Killeen, police said Thursday.
Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, Masters-Gutierrez was being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Masters-Gutierrez went to the east gate of Fort Hood, near the intersection of West Rancier Avenue and Tank Destroyer Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m. Monday and said he had murdered his roommate.
Masters-Gutierrez had what appeared to be blood on his hands and blood on his clothing, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police went to an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive, approximately 3 miles from Fort Hood's east gate, to conduct a welfare check. After knocking on the apartment door and receiving no answer, police entered, the affidavit said.
When they entered the apartment, they saw a man, later identified as 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell, laying on the floor in the kitchen "with a large pool of blood" next to him, police said in the affidavit.
Mitchell was deceased and police saw what they said appeared to be multiple stab wounds to his face and neck. They saw a blood-covered knife near Mitchell, the affidavit said.
Police arrested Masters-Gutierrez and he was held at the Killeen jail. Police read him his rights, which they said he waived and confessed to murdering Mitchell, police said in the affidavit.
"The suspect was asked how and responded by saying 'with a knife,' " the affidavit said.
Police said Masters-Gutierrez told them he did not live at the residence, but that he walked there, went inside, grabbed a knife and stabbed Mitchell, the affidavit said.
