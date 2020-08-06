A Killeen man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Fort Hood soldier, police said on Thursday.
Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, 27, was found dead in Harker Heights with a gunshot wound on May 18.
The investigation into the death showed that Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, was traveling with Rosecrans in his vehicle when he shot Rosecrans and left him in the area of the 2100 block of Fuller Lane in Harker Heights, according to a Harker Heights Police Department news release.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Olivares on Wednesday and the warrant was executed at the Bell County jail because Olivares was already in the custody of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges, according to the release.
Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Olivares and set his bond at $1,000,000. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.
Rosecrans’ vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Renegade, was also found May 18 engulfed in flames near the intersection of Douglas Fir and Jubilation Drive in Heights, about 4 miles from where his body was found.
The Harker Heights Fire Department is still conducting an investigation into that vehicle fire, police said.
