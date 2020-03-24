The Killeen Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that left one man dead.
Police went to the 3700 block of Dustin Court around 10:45 p.m. Monday for a call of a shooting victim. When officers got to the residence, the man was dead, and they observed multiple gunshot wounds, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the man dead at 11:22 p.m.
One person has been arrested, Miramontez said.
Release of the names of the deceased and the person arrested are pending next of kin notification and filing of charges, respectively.
“KPD is asking anyone with information to contact them,” Miramontez said via email.
The phone number to the police department is 254-501-8830.
With four homicides in the last 10 days, this marks the 12th overall homicide in Killeen so far. Ten of the previous 11 homicides are criminal in nature. The other stems from an attempted robbery in January. The homeowner was not charged in that case.
There were 16 homicides in Killeen in all of 2019, and seven in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.