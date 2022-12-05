Copperas Cove police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a motorcyclist Sunday.
Just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, “Copperas Cove police and fire departments responded to the 300 block of Summers Road for a single-vehicle accident,” according to a news release. “Officers (found) a male with life-threatening injuries.”
He was identified as James Michael Sims, 50.
“EMS performed life-saving measures, but (he) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. ‘Bill’ Price.”
According to the release, a witness said Sims was headed north in the southbound lane toward her vehicle, “causing her to swerve into the center lane to avoid a collision. The witness (said) the driver of the motorcycle quickly veered toward the west side of the (road).”
That’s when he lost control and “appeared” to have hit a utility pole, the release said.
