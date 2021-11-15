One man was transported to the hospital after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, according to police.
The Killeen Police Department said it received a 911 call at 1:41 p.m. Monday in reference to a male suffering from a wound in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Upon the officers’ arrival, police said they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center on Fort Hood in unknown condition, police said.
“Officers and detectives are actively working the scene,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Monday. “No further information at this time.”
