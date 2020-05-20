The man that was found dead in Harker Heights Monday was identified by Fort Hood officials Wednesday afternoon as 27-year-old U.S. Army soldier Brandon Scott Rosecrans.
Rosecrans was a Private First Class in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood.
Rosecrans entered the Army in May 2018 as a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer and has been assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since November 2018, according to a news release from the Fort Hood Press Center.
Rosecrans' awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
"Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan McLane and I would like to express our deepest regrets to the family and loved ones of Private 1st Class Brandon Rosecrans. The thoughts and prayers of the soldiers of 215th Brigade Support Battalion and the Greywolf Brigade are with them during this difficult time," said Col. Kevin Capra, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.
Heights police went to the 2100 block of Fuller Lane around 10:15 a.m. Monday for a call of a deceased person.
The preliminary investigation suggested that Rosecrans, 27, died from a gunshot wound and his death is now being investigated as a murder, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
The incident is under investigation by the Harker Heights Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
