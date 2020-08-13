The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash which took place Wednesday at State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road.
Dade Michael Neujahr, 23, a passenger in one of the vehicles, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey at approximately 7:54 p.m.
At approximately 6:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection in reference a 911 call about a major crash involving a white Toyota Corolla, in which Neujahr was a passenger, and a silver Chevrolet Malibu, according to a news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the Malibu was traveling northbound on Highway 195 in the outside lane approaching the intersection, when the Corolla, that was traveling southbound on the highway, turned left at the intersection in an-attempt to cross the northbound lanes onto Chaparral.
The driver of the Corolla failed to yield right of way to the Malibu, causing the Malibu to strike the Corolla’s right passenger side. The impact caused the Corolla to rotate to the northeast corner of the intersection into the grassy area, rolling onto its top and coming to a rest.
The Malibu also traveled to the northeast corner and came to a stop in the grassy area. The three occupants in the Corolla were transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, as was the driver of the Malibu, in stable condition.
The KPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
