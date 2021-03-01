Killeen police are asking the public's help in identifying a man accused of shooting someone at a Killeen business on Sunday.
Police said they were called to The Spot Bar & Restaurant, 10540 S. Fort Hood St., after a 911 call about a shooting victim on Sunday. "Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to Scott and White Hospital in critical but stable condition," Killeen Police Department said on its Facebook page Monday morning.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was standing near the rear patio area, when the suspect began shooting at him multiple times, causing him to sustain several gunshot wounds," the KPD Facebook post said. "Witnesses reported the shooter was a black male about 6’1 to 6’2 feet tall and weighing approximately 190-210 lbs. They advised the male had a short cut hair style, goatee style beard, and wore a white long sleeve t-shirt with grey pants."
The incident was captured on surveillance video, police said.
Detectives with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have information about identifying the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash. See Less
