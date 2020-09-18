A 24-year-old man who was shot in the head Monday in Killeen has died, police said Friday.
Killeen resident Jonathon Allen Hampton succumbed to injuries he sustained after being shot around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive.
After the shooting, Hampton was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he died Wednesday, police said in a news release.
Hampton was pronounced dead by Bell County Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield.
Police say detectives have a person of interest in the case, and they are asking the public's help to identify the person.
"This individual also owns, or had access to, the white Volvo S60 pictured in the security footage," the release said.
The individual is wanted by police for questioning about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.