A video has been released by civil rights attorney Lee Merritt that shows the moments leading up to the officer involved shooting in Killeen Sunday that led to the death of a Killeen man.
Merritt also released the name of the deceased man, Patrick Warren Sr., in a tweet that included the video.
“He was suffering a mental health crisis and simply needed help. Instead he was shot three times in his chest and tased,” Merritt said in the tweet.
He has also called for the immediate arrest of the officer involved.
Merritt is the same attorney who represented the family of Michael Dean who was shot and killed in 2019 by former officer Carmen DeCruz in Temple. In the video, Warren can be seen exiting the residence and moving towards the officer with his hands out wide as the officer backs up. As Warren continues to move forward he swings his arms and there are calls from the officer for Warren to get on the ground and people inside the residence can be heard telling the officer not to shoot Warren.
As Warren and the officer barely make it out of frame, the sound of a Taser goes off and appears to strike Warren as you can hear him struggle. After the video cuts from the Ring doorbell to what appears to be a cellphone video, Warren can be seen getting off the ground as people near the house ask him to sit down and stay down. Warren continued toward the officer and outside of the video three shots can be heard as people near the residence scream and plead with the officer.
“I told you not to use a gun,” of them said multiple times in the video.
The Killeen Police Department published a news release on the incident Monday saying the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. KPD has not publicly identified the name of the officer. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, which is normal protocol for a KPD officer involved shooting.
Melissa Brown, a Killeen city council member, released a statement after seeing the video Wednesday.
“I am coming to the community today with a broken heart over the recent tragedy in our City. Several days ago KPD released a statement regarding an officer involved shooting that resulted in the loss of one of our citizens,” Brown said. “As of this moment, what I can say publicly is that the City Council should be receiving a full briefing on the situation on Tuesday, January 19. After the briefing, I expect that the City will have a more official statement that will be presented to the public.”
