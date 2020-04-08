One person was shot in north-central Killeen around 1 p.m. today, police said.
Police responded to a "shots fired" call at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday. The call came in from a restaurant in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
When police arrived, they found a male victim in the 1600 block of Dugger Circle, a police officer at the scene said.
The male was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman.
As of 2 p.m. police had not confirmed if they had anyone in custody and were still investigating.
Police blocked off Zephyr Road in front of the restaurant near the intersection of Patriotic Street and Dugger Circle.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.