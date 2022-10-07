A man was pronounced dead after he was struck by a train in north Killeen last week, police confirmed Friday.
Killeen police officers responded to a “train/pedestrian incident” near north Twin Creek Drive at about 10:39 p.m. on Sept. 30, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Friday afternoon.
“Upon the officers arrival, they located a deceased male by the side of the train tracks that had been struck by the train,” Miramontez said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the train was traveling westbound when the conductor noticed something near the tracks to the west of the crossing at N Twin Creek.”
According to police, the conductor said the man did not move as the train approached and the horn sounded.
“The victim was pronounced deceased at 11:34 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke,” she said. “This death investigation is ongoing and there is not additional information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.