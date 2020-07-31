The man that shot a protester in Austin on July 25 has been identified as a sergeant from Fort Hood.
Sgt. Daniel Perry was working as a rideshare driver on July 25 when a man, Garrett Foster, approached his driver side window and motioned with an assault rifle for him to roll the window down, according to a statement from Broden & Mickelsen, the law firm representing Perry.
“Perry initially believed the person was associated with law enforcement and complied with the command. After rolling down the window, it became apparent to Sgt. Perry that the individual with the assault rifle was not with law enforcement,” the statement said. “It has now been confirmed by several witnesses that this individual with the assault rifle then began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt. Perry. It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection while driving strangers in the ride share program, fired on the person to protect his own life.”
Perry immediately drove to safety and called the police, according to the statement.
However, an Associated Press story on Thursday said the Austin Police Department was still looking for the shooter.
The Austin Police Department is still investigating the incident.
