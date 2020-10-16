A man reported missing from Fort Hood has been found "Alive and Safe," according to Fort Hood officials.
Lucas Hicks-Mack, 22, was reported missing earlier this week after he was last seen around noon on Monday at a relative’s home in Montague Village, a post housing area in West Fort Hood.
On Thursday, Fort Hood posted to its Facebook page that the man was found, thanking the public for their search efforts and prayers.
