Take advantage of the many offers, discounts, deals, and more for veterans and military members this Veterans Day, Nov. 11. There are also virtual and in-person events happening to honor the day’s significance.
Events
Although it won’t be a parade, nor will it be open to the public, an event in honor of Veterans Day will take place in Killeen this year. The Veterans Day Program will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11, outside of Killeen City Hall, with Command Sergeant Major Michael A. Crosby as the keynote speaker. Crosby, a former III Corps command sergeant major, is the top enlisted soldier for U.S. Army Futures Command, headquartered in Austin. To view the ceremony live, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vHsOy8y8TnO38jhj4yiCCA or the Herald’s Facebook page.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will host a short ceremony featuring a trumpet performance at the flag plaza at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 to signify the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College is hosting a special “Spirit of America” show at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Featured music will include artists like Garth Brooks, Celine Dion, KISS, and more.
The Austin Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Congress Avenue Bridge and will continue north on Congress Avenue to the Texas State Capitol Building. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. on the south steps of the building.
The Wounded Warrior Project is hosting an “Honoring Our Warriors” virtual event at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wwp.
Military exchanges and the Defense Commissary Agency are hosting a live online concert series featuring performances with a new musical guest every hour from 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 11. Some of the confirmed artists include Andy Grammer, Ashanti, Big Boi, Hanson, K. Michelle, and Tank and The Bangas. For a full schedule of events visit the Navy Exchange Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NavyExchange/.
Military-exclusive Facebook Live interviews featuring military heroes, celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more will occur throughout the month of November. Visit the Army and Air Force Exchange Service Hub for a complete schedule at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/exchange-social-broadcast/.
The Texas Veterans Land Board is hosting a Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony at noon Nov. 11 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TXVLB. The ceremony will feature Major General Albert Zapanta as the keynote speaker, remarks by Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush, the national anthem performed by Operation Encore’s Shannon Books, and the Presentation of Colors by the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial will host an online commemoration ceremony at noon Nov. 11. Go to www.vvmf.org/honorservice for more details.
Restaurants
Many establishments will require a form of military ID or proof of service to redeem free or discounted meals. Check with your local restaurant to confirm that each location is participating in these Veterans Day offers.
Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists Nov. 11. Guests will need a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. Visit the Red Lobster website for details.
Plucker’s Wing Bar is offering a free meal for veterans and active duty military Nov. 11. The meal includes a non-alcoholic beverage, entree, and side for up to a $16 value. Military ID is required to redeem.
Chili’s is offering a free meal from a select menu for active duty service members and veterans Nov. 11. This deal is available for dine-in only. Visit the Chili’s website for more details.
Buffalo Wild Wings will provide a free ten-piece boneless wing and fry combo Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty personnel with proof of service or ID. This offer is good for dine-in and takeout.
Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for active duty and veteran service members. Throughout the month of November, the restaurant will also be donating a $10 gift card to Operation Homefront for every purchase of a Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a complimentary Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich for veterans and active duty members Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service required.
Golden Corral will have promotional cards available for pick-up throughout the month of November and can be redeemed anytime for a free “Thank You Meal” from Nov. 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 at participating locations. Active and former military members are welcome to this deal.
Hooters will give all active-duty and veteran military members 10 additional free wings with an initial purchase of ten wings Nov. 11. Proof of service of military ID required.
Outback Steakhouse offers a 10% meal discount for all veterans and active-duty military every day.
Red Robin Royalty members who are veterans and active-duty military can redeem a free Tavern Double Burger and Steak Fries meal any time between Nov. 12 to 30 for dine-in or to-go. Register your account with military status before Nov. 5 to qualify. Go to the Red Robin website for more details.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a free entrée up to $14.95 in value and a free Dr. Pepper beverage for current and former military Nov. 11 for dine-in only. Must present valid military ID to redeem.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar is offering a free Classic Burger for former and active military Nov. 11 with proof of service or valid ID. This offer is good for dine-in or to-go.
Starbucks will provide veterans, active duty military, and military spouses a free 12-ounce cup of coffee Nov. 11.
Cotton Patch Café will provide a free order of Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken to each veteran or active duty military member Nov. 11. Proof of service required.
Little Caesars is offering a free $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 to active duty military and veterans. Valid military ID required.
California Pizza Kitchen will have a limited menu from which veterans and active duty military can choose one free entrée Nov. 11 at participating locations. Military ID or proof of service required.
Brick House Tavern + Tap is offering 20% off a meal for up to four guests for veterans and active duty military for dine-in only. Valid ID required to participate.
Texas Roadhouse is handing out vouchers for a free meal for veterans and active duty military members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Valid ID required; check with your local Texas Roadhouse to verify the offer.
Yard House will provide active duty military and veterans with a complimentary appetizer at participating locations Nov. 11. Military ID is required.
Applebee’s will offer active duty military and veterans with a free meal from a limited menu for dine-in only Nov. 11at participating locations.
Retail
Most retail locations will require proof of service or valid ID. Call your local retailer to confirm each location’s participation.
Target is offering a 10% discount to active-duty military, veterans, and their immediate families from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11 for in-store or online purchases. Guests must verify eligibility at www.target.com/circle/military to receive the offer.
Military exchanges and commissaries will distribute limited-edition challenge coins on Nov. 11 while supplies last.
Academy Sports and Outdoors is offering a 10% discount from Oct. 25 to Nov. 11 for current military, veterans, and immediate family members. Valid military ID required.
Great Clips is offering free haircut cards for military members and veterans Nov. 11. Cards can be redeemed for a haircut same-day or until Dec. 11 at participating locations.
Home Depot will offer a 10% discount for active-duty military, veterans, and their immediate family members on Veterans Day with valid military ID.
Lowe’s offers a 10% military and veterans discount every day with verification through a MyLowes card. Go to the Lowe’s website for details.
CVS Pharmacy offers a 20% discount for online and in-store purchases for veterans, active duty military, and their immediate family members with a Veterans Advantage Rewards card. Go to the CVS website for additional details.
Rack Room Shoes is offering a 20% discount for active military, veterans, and their families Nov. 11 for in-store purchases only. Valid ID or proof of service required.
All National Service sites that normally charge entrance fees will allow free admission to all parks nationwide to everyone Nov. 11.
California Southern University will waive tuition course fees for a second course toward an online certificate or degree program for active duty military, veterans, spouses, and dependent children if enrolled between Nov. 1- 30. Go to www.calsouthern.edu/military-learners/for more information.
Wyndham Hotels is offering active-duty military, veterans and family members up to 15% savings on Super 8 Motel’s Best Available Rates at participating locations and up to 12% off La Quinta’s Best Available Rates. Go to www.wyndhamhotels.com for details and rewards information. Valid military ID required.
Bed Bath & Beyond will offer a 25% discount for in-store purchases Nov. 11 for veterans, active duty, and family members with valid ID.
Many Sports Clips locations will offer a free haircut to active duty military and veterans Nov. 11 with proof of service. Call ahead to verify your location’s participation in this offer.
