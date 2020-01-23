A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury following the death of 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Shaniquie Shaniel-Shavon Parker is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail and has a bond set at $1 million, according to a KPD news release issued Thursday.
Officers went to the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive at 11:58 a.m. on Jan. 14 in response to a baby that was unresponsive and not breathing.
The baby was taken to AdventHealth where he was later pronounced dead at 1 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, according to the release.
Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The investigation with the Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Victims Unit showed that “a caretaker intentionally caused injuries to the infant”, according to the release. KPD said Parker was the caretaker that caused the injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available, KPD.
