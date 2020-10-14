Fort Hood officials are asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who was reported missing from the post on Monday.
Lucas Hicks-Mack, 22, was last seen around noon on Monday at a relative’s home in Montague Village, a post housing area in West Fort Hood, according to a post on Fort Hood’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Hicks-Mack has several medical conditions and may be disorientated, according to Fort Hood. He was last seen wearing gray Nike sweat pants and a T-shirt. Those with information should call Fort Hood’s Directorate of Emergency Services at 254-288-1131.
