A Mississippi man was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday and charged with capital murder after police said he was behind a triple homicide in Killeen earlier this year.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, of Newton, Miss., was being held in jail on Friday morning with no bond listed.
He was extradited to Bell County after being arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 28 in Lauderdale County, Mississippi.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 20, according to Killeen police in a news release on Aug. 28.
The three people killed — one woman and two men — were found inside an apartment around 1 a.m. March 14 at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Killed were Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Fort Hood soldier Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, according to KPD and Fort Hood officials.
Delacruz’s home of record is listed as Vidalia, Georgia, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
The allegations
Killeen police were dispatched in the early morning hours of March 14 to a shots fired call at the Summerlyn Apartments. The officer went through the apartment’s parking lot and did not see anything out of the ordinary, according to the arrest affidavit.
Just over 10 minutes later, the Killeen Fire Department was contacted about a water leak. They found a leak coming from apartment No. 1711.
“Because of the previous shots fired call, (the same officer) was dispatched back to the location to make sure the apartment was secure,” police said.
The officer opened the unlocked door and immediately saw “a bloody man, later identified as Allred, sitting on the couch with a video game controller in his lap,” according to the affidavit.
In a bathroom, the officer found a woman, later identified as Cline, deceased on the floor.
A man later identified as Delacruz was found deceased on a bed “with several gunshots to his back,” police said.
The water leak occurred because a pipe had been struck by a bullet.
Police found 17 bullet casings, all 9 mm, inside the apartment.
A medical examiner determined that Allred had been shot three times, Cline had been shot seven times and Delacruz Jr. had been shot eight times, according to the affidavit.
Detectives determined that all three victims lived in the apartment, along with a fourth roommate who was not present at the time of the shooting.
The roommates were careful about keeping their doors and windows locked, the roommate said. She gave officers Morrow’s name as a possible suspect because she had seen him with a 9 mm handgun and described him as “trigger happy,” police said.
“Earlier in the night before the shooting, (the witness told police that she) had a phone conversation with Allred and he told her that (Morrow) was supposed to come over the night of the shooting because they were supposed to smoke together,” according to the affidavit.
Killeen police began surveillance on Morrow. On March 20, police decided to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that Morrow was in after the driver allegedly committed traffic violations.
Inside his backpack, police said they found a 9 mm pistol and the same brand of ammunition that had been present at the crime scene.
Police on March 20 arrested Morrow on the traffic violation of not wearing a seat belt. He agreed to speak with detectives. He told police that he had found the backpack, with the gun inside, a few days earlier in a park, after the homicides had occurred.
The affidavit did not explain how or why Morrow was let go following the March 20 arrest.
Detectives later said they found evidence that a person — a soldier in Killeen — had sold him the gun in 2019, according to the affidavit.
Later, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime lab matched the casings found at the crime scene with the handgun, according to the affidavit.
