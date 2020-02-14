Killeen police on Friday released the name of a man who was killed in the third of three homicides in less than 48 hours this week.
Teckla Domesca, 19, of Killeen, died in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive in Killeen on Monday night.
Police have classified the case as a murder, according to a news release by the department’s acting spokesman Cmdr. Ronnie Supak.
Police went to the residence around 9:30 p.m. Monday after a call about an unresponsive person on a porch. The call originally came in as a medical call, police said.
After an investigation, they determined Domesca had a gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced him dead at 10:11 p.m. Monday.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan Henry Jessup was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Friday on a charge of theft of a firearm in connection with the case. Cooke set the bond at $250,000.
When police were investigating the death, they were told Domesca had multiple guns, but police could not locate any of them, an arrest affidavit for Jessup said.
Police saw two empty gun boxes that had the serial numbers for all of the guns. The guns included a revolver, a Kel-Tec .22 caliber carbine, an M4 style rifle and a black Glock 26 9mm with a clear, extended magazine, the affidavit said.
While investigating, police learned the names of two men, including Jessup, as people who could have been involved in Domesca’s death, according to the affidavit.
Around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, police made a “high risk” traffic stop near the intersection of Shawn Drive and Greenlee Drive in Killeen for failing to signal with the intent of making a turn.
Both the driver and the passenger were arrested, police said. However, it’s unclear if they have been charged with a felony. The driver was the other person given to police as possibly being connected to the death.
Police searched the vehicle and found a black, Taurus revolver in the driver’s side door pocket, the affidavit said. The serial number matched one from the gun box in Domesca’s apartment.
In the trunk, police found a Kel-Tec .22 caliber carbine and an M4 style rifle in a bag, the affidavit said.
Around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway. The search warrant was signed earlier Tuesday evening by city Judge Mark Kimball, the affidavit said.
Police saw Jessup in the room on the third floor of the hotel. He was sleeping on the south bed of the room. A detective found two firearms with Jessup on the bed. One of them was a black, Glock 26 9mm with a clear, extended magazine.
The Glock was identified as property of Domesca.
Other homicides
Two other homicides occurred earlier this week, both unrelated to the Cedar Drive case.
Earlier in the week, police identified 63-year-old Ann Evans and 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell as people who were killed..
Evans was found dead Sunday at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive. Police initially treated it as a suspicious death.
“Through our investigation, we are going to upgrade that to a homicide,” said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble at a news conference Tuesday.
No arrests have been made in the case, Supak said.
In another case, Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez stabbed Mitchell several times Monday afternoon in an apartment in the 2300 block of Andover Drive and has been charged with murder.
He went to the east gate of Fort Hood and told police he had murdered his roommate, although the relationship between he and Mitchell is unknown.
Killeen has had five homicides in the first 45 days of 2020.
On Jan. 8, 32-year-old Michael Cirilo was killed in his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in Killeen. No arrests have been announced in the case.
On Jan. 14, 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott was killed when he was thrown into a car seat by his babysitter, 29-year-old Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, police said. The infant suffered skull fractures, autopsy reports said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.