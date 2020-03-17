Whataburger and Wingstop are among the fast food chains that are closing their dining rooms to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Both will still offer food service through drive-thru at Whataburger and delivery and carry-out at Wingstop.
Effective at 3 p.m. today, Whataburger dining rooms will be closed until further notice.
“While our dining rooms are closed, we are proud to continue to serve guests through our drive-thru — offering a full menu at all our restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Whataburger said in a statement on its website.
Wingstop also posted the announcement to its Twitter late Monday night.
“At the recommendation of the CDC and to enable social distancing, we are closing our dining rooms and offering delivery and carry-out only at this time,” the tweet said.
